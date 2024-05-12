Ice Spice lights up the scene once again with her latest release, “Gimmie a Light.” Sampling Sean Paul’s iconic track “Gimme the Light,” this bouncy rap anthem is produced by her close collaborator, RiotUSA. The accompanying music video offers a glimpse into Ice Spice’s extravagant lifestyle, from cruising in a pink Range Rover to lounging with a drink and counting stacks of cash.

This track marks the debut single from Ice Spice’s highly anticipated album, Y2K, set to drop later this year. Following the success of her breakout single “Munch (Feelin’ U),” the Bronx-born rapper has been making waves in the music industry. She recently featured on Cash Cobain and Bay Swag’s “Fisherrr (Remix)” and dropped tracks like “Think U the Shit (Fart)” and “Pretty Girl.”

Ice Spice’s talent hasn’t gone unnoticed, as she garnered four nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Song. As fans eagerly await the release of Y2K, “Gimmie a Light” serves as a tantalizing preview of what’s to come.

- Advertisement -

Experience the electrifying energy of Ice Spice’s “Gimmie a Light” by watching the official music video above and streaming the single on all platforms now. Stay tuned for more updates on the release of Y2K and prepare to be blown away by Ice Spice’s unparalleled artistry.