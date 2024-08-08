Ibiza Underground Club Shuttered by Police Amid Licensing Dispute

The renowned Ibiza Underground nightclub has been abruptly closed by local authorities, leaving the future of the venue in question. The unexpected shutdown occurred on August 6, as police arrived without prior notification to enforce the closure, resulting in the immediate cancellation of that evening’s event. The club, which is located in San Rafael, between Ibiza Town and San Antonio, has long been a favorite among locals and visitors alike, especially those working in the island’s nightlife and hospitality industries.

Initial reports indicated that the closure was due to licensing issues, with the City Council of Sant Antonio revealing that Ibiza Underground was operating as a nightclub despite only holding a catering license. Following an inspection, officials found that the venue’s kitchen was non-operational, and the space was being used for club events, which reportedly posed a “serious risk” to both patrons and nearby residents. The club was also cited for failing to meet noise control regulations, with the council imposing a €60,000 fine for exceeding the 80dB sound limit without proper acoustic treatment.

In response, Ibiza Underground shared a series of Instagram updates, expressing their uncertainty about when or if they will be able to reopen. The club celebrated its 23rd anniversary just last month and typically operates three nights a week during the summer, known for its unpublicized, high-profile DJ sets.

- Advertisement -

The closure of Ibiza Underground is the latest in a series of challenges facing Ibiza’s nightlife scene. Recent developments include the rebranding of Eden Ibiza due to a legal dispute over the Space Ibiza name, as well as stricter alcohol regulations introduced in 2022, which have affected bars and all-inclusive resorts on the island.

As the situation develops, fans and industry professionals alike are watching closely, hoping for a resolution that will allow Ibiza Underground to continue its legacy in the island’s vibrant club scene.