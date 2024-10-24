back to top
Gwen Stefani Releases New Single “Swallow My Tears” from Upcoming Album Bouquet

Gwen Stefani Drops Emotional Ballad "Swallow My Tears" Ahead of Her Fifth Solo Album Bouquet, Set to Release on November 15

Gwen Stefani has just released her brand-new single “Swallow My Tears,” offering fans a preview of her upcoming album Bouquet. The song made its debut on October 25 via Interscope Records and has already gained attention for its heartfelt lyrics and Stefani’s soulful performance. Known for her recent appearances on The Voice, Stefani has been active in both television and music, keeping fans engaged as they eagerly await her return to the studio.

“Swallow My Tears” is a tender ballad that was recorded in Oklahoma with a talented group of songwriters. Speaking about the song, Stefani shared, “I had this fantasy to go to Oklahoma and record with these amazing songwriters, and we made it happen.” The single marks the first taste of what’s to come on her upcoming album Bouquet, her first solo project in eight years, which is set to release on November 15.

Despite some mixed fan reactions to her latest look on The Voice, Stefani’s loyal followers continue to support her music journey, with Bouquet promising to showcase her evolving style and artistry.

