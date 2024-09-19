Gwen Stefani Announces New Solo Album “Bouquet” – First in Seven Years

Gwen Stefani is making a highly anticipated comeback with the announcement of her new solo album Bouquet, set to be released on November 15. This marks her first solo project in seven years, following her 2017 holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Fans won’t have to wait long for new music, as the album’s lead single, “Somebody Else’s,” will be available on September 20.

Despite the rock vibe of Somebody Else’s, the album’s cover art is styled in a country aesthetic, featuring Stefani in a brown suit and cowboy hat. The 10-track album explores floral themes, with titles like “Empty Vase,” “Marigolds,” and “Purple Irises,” the latter being a duet with her husband, country star Blake Shelton. Their collaboration was first teased in February.

In addition to her music, Stefani recently made a return as a coach on the American version of The Voice, joining Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé on the panel.

- Advertisement -

The news of her album comes shortly after a more somber announcement—the tragic death of Gabriel “The Gun” Gonzalez, the original trumpet player for No Doubt. Gonzalez passed away in a motorcycle accident on September 12 at the age of 57. He co-wrote several early No Doubt tracks before the band’s name change from Apple Core. Some of his work, including co-writing credits on “Total Hate 95” and “Paulina,” appeared on No Doubt’s albums The Beacon Street Collection and their self-titled debut.

Gwen Stefani’s return to the music scene is a mix of exciting new projects and heartfelt tributes, making Bouquet one of the most anticipated albums of the year.