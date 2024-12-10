Golden Globes 2025 Nominations: Music Takes Center Stage

The 2025 Golden Globe nominations, revealed on Monday (Dec. 9), emphasize the vital role of music in this year’s cinematic storytelling. From unforgettable original songs to groundbreaking scores, the music categories are brimming with talent, showcasing how soundtracks shape emotional resonance and narrative depth in film.

Music in the Spotlight: Best Original Score

This year’s Best Original Score category brings together a lineup of dynamic and innovative works:

Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez : Its Latin-inspired score fuses tradition and modernity, reflecting the film’s bold, genre-blurring narrative.

: Its Latin-inspired score fuses tradition and modernity, reflecting the film’s bold, genre-blurring narrative. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two : Hans Zimmer returns with a sweeping, otherworldly score, adding depth to the saga’s epic storytelling.

: Hans Zimmer returns with a sweeping, otherworldly score, adding depth to the saga’s epic storytelling. Edward Berger’s Conclave : A tense, minimalist composition amplifies the drama of this Vatican-set thriller.

: A tense, minimalist composition amplifies the drama of this Vatican-set thriller. Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance : A unique blend of eerie soundscapes and sharp melodies elevates this horror-comedy.

: A unique blend of eerie soundscapes and sharp melodies elevates this horror-comedy. The Wild Robot: This animated gem captivates with a heartwarming and futuristic score that complements its imaginative storytelling.

Best Original Song: A Year of Memorable Anthems

The Best Original Song category is equally competitive, featuring a diverse array of tracks that stand out not just for their musicality but also for their ability to elevate their films:

- Advertisement -

“Mi Camino” (Emilia Pérez) : A vibrant, celebratory anthem that reflects the film’s themes of resilience and identity.

: A vibrant, celebratory anthem that reflects the film’s themes of resilience and identity. “El Mal” (Emilia Pérez) : A darker, introspective piece, contrasting beautifully with Mi Camino and showcasing the film’s musical versatility.

: A darker, introspective piece, contrasting beautifully with Mi Camino and showcasing the film’s musical versatility. “Beautiful That Way” (The Last Showgirl) : A classic ballad that resonates with nostalgia and timeless beauty.

: A classic ballad that resonates with nostalgia and timeless beauty. “Kiss the Sky” (The Wild Robot) : An uplifting track that mirrors the film’s themes of adventure and self-discovery.

: An uplifting track that mirrors the film’s themes of adventure and self-discovery. “Forbidden Road” (Better Man): A soulful and poignant addition to the lineup, underscoring the emotional journey of its film.

Key Contenders for Music-Driven Films

Emilia Pérez, the undisputed frontrunner with 10 nominations, shines especially in its music categories, solidifying its place as a masterclass in blending sound and story. Its nominations for both Best Original Score and Best Original Song (Mi Camino and El Mal) reflect its groundbreaking musical vision.

Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two continues to set the bar for epic scoring, with Hans Zimmer’s immersive compositions ensuring its spot as a favorite in the Best Original Score category.

Animated features also stand tall, with The Wild Robot excelling in both Best Original Score and Best Original Song (Kiss the Sky), proving once again that animation and music share an inseparable bond.

Beyond Film: Music in Television

Music also plays a pivotal role in this year’s television nominations. Series like The Bear and Slow Horses gained attention not only for their storytelling but also for their carefully curated soundtracks that elevate the mood and depth of their narratives.

A Year Defined by Music

From the rhythmic vibrancy of Emilia Pérez to the grandeur of Dune: Part Two, the 2025 Golden Globe nominations celebrate how music transforms the cinematic experience. This year’s nominees are a testament to the artistry of composers and songwriters who bring stories to life through sound.

The Golden Globe Awards will air on January 5, 2025, from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Stay tuned to see which melodies and scores take home the gold!