GloRilla and Kehlani Drop Festive Collaboration “Xmas Time”

GloRilla and Kehlani are spreading holiday cheer with their festive new track “Xmas Time”, which dropped on Friday, December 13. This marks the first collaboration between the two artists, blending GloRilla’s dynamic rap style with Kehlani’s smooth R&B vocals.

Earlier in the week, GloRilla teased the release on Instagram with an animated video of the duo’s bobblehead avatars inside a snow globe. “Good luck with yo Mrs dis as merry as I’m getting,” the rapper captioned the post, while Kehlani humorously replied, “NOT ME IM A P! GOOD LUCK W YO MRS!”

As part of the promo, the two also created a fun mashup video featuring Mariah Carey’s timeless Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and GloRilla’s “Whatchu Kno About Me” featuring Sexyy Red, adding to the festive excitement.

“Xmas Time” comes on the heels of GloRilla’s debut album Glorious, released two months ago through CMG and Interscope. The 15-track project features collaborations with notable names like Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, T-Pain, and Fridayy. The album debuted at No. 2 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Both artists are also heading into the 2025 Grammy Awards season with nominations. GloRilla is up for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Yeah Glo!”, while Kehlani has received nods for Best Progressive R&B Album (Crash), Best R&B Song (“After Hours”), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“KEHLANI” by Jordan Adetunji).

With “Xmas Time”, the pair prove that holiday music doesn’t have to be traditional—it can also be a vibe. The track is sure to become a festive favorite this season!