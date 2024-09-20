GloRilla Announces Album Glorious and Drops New Single “Hollon”

Memphis rap sensation GloRilla is officially set to release her debut album, Glorious, on October 11. After rising to stardom in 2022 with the viral hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” GloRilla has been making waves with her bold, gritty style. The 15-track Glorious will feature previously released tracks like “TGIF” and the fresh single “Hollon,” which is already making noise in the hip-hop community.

“Hollon,” the latest single from the album, keeps up GloRilla’s signature energy, built around a clever interpolation of DJ Unk’s 2006 hit “Hold On Ho.” It’s another example of the rapper’s knack for creating infectious, hard-hitting tracks that get listeners moving. Glorious comes on the heels of her recent releases, including her 2022 EP Anyways, Life’s Great… and the 2024 mixtape Ehhthang, Ehhthang, but this marks her first official full-length project.

GloRilla’s rise from the Memphis underground to major-label stardom has been fast and fierce. From touring with Megan Thee Stallion to dropping back-to-back bangers, her upcoming album is poised to further cement her place in the rap game. Fans are eagerly awaiting what Glorious will bring, and if “Hollon” is any indication, it’s going to be a powerful addition to her growing legacy.

