Glitter Grooves: Embracing the Magic of ‘Disco Night’ with Kungs and Throttle

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, the usual routine, until we reach the pinnacle—enter “Disco Night.” It’s the moment to don your most dazzling attire and grace the neon-lit dance floor, as Kungs and Throttle unleash a discotheque groove tailor-made for glittering dreams.

“Disco Night” is an amalgamation of bounce and darkness, a funky odyssey with a touch of eccentricity. Infused with French Touch finesse, adorned with vibrant synth notes, and featuring an otherworldly electronic allure reminiscent of Daft Punk’s iconic “Homework.” “Disco Night” sizzles like a disco diva, charming yet ready to cut through if your moves aren’t on point.

Kungs and Throttle are brimming with excitement as they unveil this creation, teasing fans with a series of videos on Twitter. The funk has arrived, and it’s time to immerse yourself in the disco vibes with the enticing beats of the song below.