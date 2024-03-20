Get Ready to Dive into Amy Winehouse’s World with the ‘Back To Black’ Biopic Soundtrack!

The highly anticipated soundtrack for the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, “Back To Black,” has just been unveiled, and it’s packed with gems that promise to immerse you in the legendary singer’s universe.

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and slated for release in cinemas on April 12, “Back To Black” offers an intimate glimpse into the life and legacy of the iconic London songstress, with Marisa Abela stepping into the title role.

But it’s not just the film that’s stirring up excitement – the soundtrack, titled ‘Back To Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture,’ is set to captivate fans worldwide. Scheduled for release on May 17 via UMR/Island Records, this compilation album is a treasure trove of musical delights.

Featuring three original recordings from Winehouse’s groundbreaking debut album, ‘Frank,’ and three soul-stirring tracks from her multi-award-winning masterpiece, ‘Back To Black,’ the album pays homage to the unparalleled talent of the late singer.

Adding to the allure is an original composition titled ‘Song for Amy,’ performed by the incomparable Nick Cave. Collaborating with longtime partner Warren Ellis, Cave also crafted the film’s evocative score, promising a mesmerizing auditory experience.

But the musical journey doesn’t end there. The soundtrack includes five additional tracks by artists who inspired Winehouse, including The Shangri-Las, Billie Holiday, Minnie Riperton, Dinah Washington, and Sarah Vaughan. Each song serves as a testament to Winehouse’s eclectic influences and enduring legacy.

According to a press release, the film and its accompanying soundtrack celebrate Winehouse’s extraordinary genius, creativity, and raw honesty – qualities that defined her as a once-in-a-generation talent.

Available in various formats, including 140g black vinyl, limited edition peach-colored vinyl (D2C exclusive), double vinyl, single CD, and double CD, the soundtrack ensures that fans can experience Winehouse’s music in the format of their choice. Plus, vinyl editions come with a printed inner sleeve featuring a personal note from the film’s director, adding a touch of intimacy to the listening experience.

For an even deeper dive into the film’s world, the 2LP and 2CD formats include behind-the-scenes black and white photographs captured by Taylor-Johnson during the making of the movie.

Mark your calendars for May 17, when ‘Back To Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture’ hits shelves worldwide. Get ready to embark on a musical journey through the captivating world of Amy Winehouse – a journey you won’t soon forget!

