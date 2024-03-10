Future and Metro Boomin Set to Dominate with Dual Album Drop

Prepare for a double dose of musical mastery as two titans of the industry, Future and Metro Boomin, gear up to unleash not one, but two collaborative albums onto the world stage.

Metro Boomin, the maestro behind some of Future’s most iconic hits, including “Jumpman” and “Mask Off,” has joined forces once again with the chart-topping rapper. Their previous collaborations have set the bar high, but with the announcement of not one, but two albums, anticipation is reaching fever pitch.

The first of these albums, aptly titled “We Don’t Trust You,” is slated for release on March 22, followed closely by its companion on April 12. The announcement comes with a trailer that sets the tone for what promises to be an electrifying musical journey. In the trailer, snippets of Prodigy and 2Pac serve as a powerful backdrop, reinforcing the sentiment of vigilance and authenticity in an industry rife with pretenders.

“We don’t trust you,” Future declares, echoing the sentiment of the album’s title and setting the stage for an unapologetically bold and uncompromising musical experience.

This announcement marks the culmination of a partnership that has spanned over a decade, with both artists pushing boundaries and reshaping the landscape of contemporary hip-hop. Despite the long wait, fans can rest assured that the wait is finally over, and the payoff promises to be monumental.

As the trailer unfolds, Future and Metro Boomin are depicted traversing a stunning desert landscape in separate luxurious white cars, symbolizing the journey ahead—a journey marked by innovation, creativity, and a relentless pursuit of greatness.

Stay tuned as Future and Metro Boomin prepare to unleash their unparalleled vision upon the world. March 22 cannot come soon enough. Buckle up and get ready for the ride of a lifetime.