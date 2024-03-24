Future and Metro Boomin release their first full-length collaboration project titled “We Don’t Trust You”.

Future and Metro Boomin unveil the official artwork for their first full-length collab-project, “We Don’t Trust You”.

The cover was photographed by Matt Adam and features Metro and Future dressed for the occasion in Lanvin for Future and Celine for Metro Boomin as they prepare to land, shattering the first of their two new albums. “We Don’t Trust You” is released through Panik Records/Sony Music.

After tearing up the stage last weekend at Rolling Loud California with a set of hits from their careers, “We Don’t Trust You” comes as a celebration of the historic collaboration between the two rap legends. They will also host an after-party with the second joint LP set to be released on April 12.

Fans worldwide anticipate two LPs featuring Metro’s cinematic musical spectrum and Future’s irresistible musicality. These projects mark the pinnacle of rap’s strongest collaboration. Hendrix and Metro crossed paths when Metro was just 17, and since then, they have left a significant imprint on the streets and the consciousness of pop culture with thrilling thematic songs for hustlers.

Future has been the face of hip-hop in Atlanta since the early 2010s, collaborating with idols such as Beyoncé and Rihanna while amassing billions of streams, confirming his status as a rap legend. His most recent album, “I Never Liked You” from 2022, was certified platinum. In the studio, he has produced for everyone from 21 Savage to The Weeknd and Post Malone, earning a reputation for versatility and adaptability to the style of the artists he collaborates with. Separately, they have done incredible work for themselves and with other artists. But there is no stronger creative bond than the one they share.

The latest collaborations between Future and Metro Boomin are a continuation of a musical legacy dating back to “Karate Chop,” an electrifying single from 2013 that birthed the most dynamic hip-hop duo of the 2010s. They will strengthen their connection with songs like 2015’s “Jumpman” (with Drake) and 2017’s “Mask Off,” hits that together have been certified 14 times platinum by the RIAA. In the context of their collaboration, Metro even turned one of Future’s bars into an unbreakable producer tag: “If Young Metro don’t trust you I’m gon’ shoot you.”

The duo solidified their legacy and opened a new chapter in rap alliance with the title “We Don’t Trust You.” It will continue in a few weeks as Future and Metro announced a second fiery collaboration.