FINNEAS Releases New Single “Cleats” from Upcoming Album For Cryin’ Out Loud!

FINNEAS has unveiled his latest single, “Cleats“, from his forthcoming sophomore album For Cryin’ Out Loud!, due out October 4 via Interscope. Following the title track, “Cleats” offers fans a glimpse into the evolving sound of the Grammy-winning producer and artist. The song is accompanied by a whimsical music video directed by Isaac Ravishankara, which you can check out below.

For Cryin’ Out Loud! marks FINNEAS’ first full-length release since his 2021 debut, Optimist. Known for his work alongside his sister, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS has made waves in his own right, blending indie-pop elements with his signature production style. “Cleats” taps into this, offering a light and upbeat vibe with nods to classic Brill Building pop, reminiscent of Vampire Weekend’s playful arrangements.

In the video for “Cleats”, FINNEAS takes on a humorous role as a miniature version of himself wandering through a child’s room, drawing comparisons to the classic film Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. The creative visuals complement the laid-back, yet catchy feel of the song, making it a standout piece from his upcoming album.

As FINNEAS continues to build his solo discography, For Cryin’ Out Loud! promises to showcase the multifaceted artist’s growing range and creativity. With its October 4 release on the horizon, fans can anticipate a fresh blend of sounds and styles.

Check out the music video for “Cleats” and stay tuned for the full album release next month!