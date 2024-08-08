Finneas Announces New Album ‘For Cryin’ Out Loud!’ and Drops Emotional Title Track

Finneas, the Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist and producer, has officially announced his second solo studio album, For Cryin’ Out Loud!, set to release on October 4 via Interscope/Polydor Records. Following his critically acclaimed 2021 debut, Optimist, this new project marks a significant step in his evolving solo career.

Leading the album’s promotion is its heartfelt title track, “For Cryin’ Out Loud!”, which Finneas released today alongside a captivating music video. The song dives deep into the complexities of love and loss, with Finneas poignantly reflecting on a relationship’s end while grappling with the desire to hold on. “Maybe it’s me, or maybe it’s you / Maybe I never learned my lesson,” he sings, capturing the emotional turmoil of the moment.

Finneas, who is also known for his work as Billie Eilish’s producer and collaborator, took on full production duties for this album. The 10-track project was crafted during a series of intimate live studio sessions in Los Angeles, where he collaborated closely with friends and peers, creating a personal and immersive soundscape.

Beyond his music, Finneas has been making waves in other areas as well. He recently won the 2024 Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for the Barbie movie single “What Was I Made For?”. Additionally, Finneas has ventured into acting, securing a role in the upcoming Peacock comedy series Laid.

As anticipation builds for the release of For Cryin’ Out Loud!, fans can expect an album that showcases Finneas’s growth as an artist, blending his signature introspective lyrics with innovative production.

The ‘For Cryin’ Out Loud’ tracklist:



1. ‘Starfucker’

2. ‘What’s It Gonna Take To Break Your Heart?’

3. ‘Cleats’

4. ‘Little Window’

5. ‘2001’

6. ‘Same Old Story’

7. ‘Sweet Cherries’

8. ‘For Cryin’ Out Loud!’

9. ‘Family Feud’

10. ‘Lotus Eater’