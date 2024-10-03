Faye Webster Drops New Single “After The First Kiss” with Stunning LARP-Themed Music Video

Faye Webster is back with an enchanting new single, “After The First Kiss,” following the success of her album Underdressed at the Symphony. Collaborating with Brain Dead Studios‘ founder Kyle Ng and fellow musician Deb Never, Webster presents a song that is both emotionally profound and visually captivating.

The song’s music video, directed by Ng, takes viewers into the world of medieval LARPing (Live Action Role Playing), where two rival camps clash in a playful yet dramatic battlefield. Webster, painted as a goblin and strumming her signature green guitar, leads one camp, while Deb Never heads the opposition. The whimsical, cinematic video adds depth to the track’s reflective lyrics, which delve into the intensity and excitement of new love.

“After the first kiss,” Webster croons, “She got me callin’ her ‘wife’ / After the first kiss / A little dramatic, but that’s alright.” The track’s romantic themes blend perfectly with its lush orchestration, reinforcing Webster’s reputation for marrying personal storytelling with musical innovation.

This release marks Webster’s first standalone single since Underdressed at the Symphony, which was well-received for tracks like “Lego Ring” featuring Lil Yachty and “Lifetime.” In addition to her music, Webster has been involved in various creative projects, including her one-of-a-kind Faye Webster Yo-Yo Invitational and a charitable compilation supporting independent abortion providers.

Stream “After The First Kiss“ now on Spotify and Apple Music, and immerse yourself in the medieval fantasy world of its unique LARP-themed music video.