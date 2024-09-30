Ezra Collective’s “Dance, No One’s Watching”: A Jazz Revolution for the Dance Floor

Ezra Collective’s highly anticipated album, Dance, No One’s Watching, is a masterful fusion of jazz, soul, hip-hop, and global rhythms. As the Mercury Prize-winning band’s third studio release, this 19-track project transcends the traditional boundaries of jazz, infusing it with the irresistible energy of Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat, dub, calypso, and more. True to its name, the album calls on listeners to embrace the joy and freedom of dancing.

The band’s rhythm section, powered by drummer Femi Koleoso and bassist TJ Koleoso, delivers infectious grooves that anchor the album, while trumpet and saxophone leads by Ife Ogunjobi and James Mollison III soar above, blending seamlessly with Joe Armon-Jones’ dynamic keyboard solos. Standout tracks like “Ajala” and the euphoric “God Gave Me Feet For Dancing,” featuring Yazmin Lacey, invite you to lose yourself on the dance floor. Meanwhile, more introspective songs such as “Why I Smile” and “Everybody” offer soulful reflections that showcase Ezra Collective’s emotional depth.

Dance, No One’s Watching isn’t just about movement, it’s a statement of freedom. The band encourages listeners to shed societal judgment and find joy in being their authentic selves. Femi Koleoso explains, “This record is about letting go of external pressures and dancing like no one is watching.”

As Ezra Collective prepares to headline London’s OVO Arena Wembley on November 15th, their groundbreaking year continues to unfold. Following a sold-out global tour and a series of high-profile performances, including the British Library’s Beyond the Bassline exhibition, Dance, No One’s Watching solidifies the band’s status as one of the UK’s most innovative and important acts.

Get ready to stream this exciting album or grab a vinyl copy to experience its full dynamic range. Whether on the dance floor or in your living room, Ezra Collective’s Dance, No One’s Watching promises to move both your feet and your soul.