Experience Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Electrifying ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Sophie Ellis-Bextor‘s iconic hit, “Murder on the Dancefloor,” has experienced a resurgence in popularity, thanks to its inclusion in the closing scenes of Emerald Fennell’s acclaimed film, Saltburn. Originally released in 2001 as part of Ellis-Bextor’s debut album, “Read My Lips,” the track garnered significant attention upon its initial release, becoming the singer’s most successful song to date. However, its presence in Saltburn has reignited interest, leading to millions of additional streams and views.

The newfound buzz surrounding the song prompted Sophie Ellis-Bextor to make her debut on American television, where she graced the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a captivating performance. Embracing the disco vibe reminiscent of her early work, Ellis-Bextor delivered a memorable rendition of “Murder on the Dancefloor,” accompanied by Fallon’s talented backing band, The Roots.

Building on this momentum, Ellis-Bextor is set to make her mark in the heart of New York City with her first-ever concert in the Big Apple. Fans can anticipate an electrifying performance as she takes over Webster Hall on June 6th, promising an unforgettable evening of music and dance.

For a taste of the magic, catch Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s sensational performance of “Murder on the Dancefloor” on Fallon’s show, encapsulating the timeless allure of her music and captivating stage presence.