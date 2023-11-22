Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again | Tune of The Day

Eurythmics’ “Here Comes the Rain Again” is a musical masterpiece that manages to combine melodic brilliance with emotional depth. Released in 1983, it has since been cherished for its distinctive sound and lyrics that paint a poem of melancholy.

Annie Lennox, with her captivating voice, enchants the audience as she interprets the line, “Here comes the rain again, falling on my head like a memory.” This lyric, akin to poetry, opens the door to a world of emotions and nostalgia.

Dave Stewart’s musical production creates a enchanting sound, with electronic elements and guitars crafting a hypnotic rhythm. The composition of the piece reflects the exceptional talent of Eurythmics in blending various musical elements with a unique, recognizable signature.

- Advertisement -

With “Here Comes the Rain Again,” Eurythmics created a song that remains timeless, touching the soul with its outstanding performance and emotional intensity.