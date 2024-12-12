Eurovision 2025: 38 Countries Set to Compete in Basel

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is heading to Basel, Switzerland, with 38 countries confirmed to compete, marking an increase from last year as Montenegro returns to the lineup.

The EBU recently unveiled the full list of participating nations, including returning favorites like France, Germany, and Sweden, alongside Montenegro’s much-anticipated comeback. Meanwhile, the Big Five—France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom—along with last year’s winner, Switzerland, will proceed directly to the Grand Final.

The event, celebrated as the world’s largest live music competition, will feature three spectacular shows:

First Semi-Final: May 13, 2025

May 13, 2025 Second Semi-Final: May 15, 2025

May 15, 2025 Grand Final: May 17, 2025

Martin Green, Eurovision’s Contest Director, expressed excitement about the growing number of participants and the preparations already underway: “Eurovision remains the most thrilling live event globally, and we are thrilled to bring it to Basel. Fans can expect unforgettable performances and three incredible shows this May.”

The allocation draw for the semi-finals will take place in Basel on January 28, 2025, setting the stage for the competition. Eurovision 2025 is gearing up to celebrate diversity, music, and creativity, promising a show that will captivate audiences across generations and cultures.

Eurovision 2025 Participating Countries:

Albania (RTSH)

(RTSH) Armenia (AMPTV)

(AMPTV) Australia (SBS)

(SBS) Austria (ORF)

(ORF) Azerbaijan (Ictimai TV)

(Ictimai TV) Belgium (RTBF)

(RTBF) Croatia (HRT)

(HRT) Cyprus (CyBC)

(CyBC) Czech Republic (CT)

(CT) Denmark (DR)

(DR) Estonia (ERR)

(ERR) Finland (YLE)

(YLE) France (FT)

(FT) Germany (ARD/NDR)

(ARD/NDR) Georgia (GPB)

(GPB) Greece (ERT)

(ERT) Iceland (RUV)

(RUV) Ireland (RTE)

(RTE) Israel (KAN)

(KAN) Italy (RAI)

(RAI) Latvia (LTV)

(LTV) Lithuania (LRT)

(LRT) Luxembourg (RTL)

(RTL) Malta (PBS)

(PBS) Montenegro (RTCG)

(RTCG) Moldova (TRM)

(TRM) Netherlands (AVROTROS)

(AVROTROS) Norway (NRK)

(NRK) Poland (TVP)

(TVP) Portugal (RTP)

(RTP) San Marino (RTV)

(RTV) Serbia (RTS)

(RTS) Slovenia (RTVSLO)

(RTVSLO) Spain (RTVE)

(RTVE) Sweden (SVT)

(SVT) Switzerland (SRG SSR)

(SRG SSR) Ukraine (Suspilne Ukraine)

(Suspilne Ukraine) United Kingdom (BBC)