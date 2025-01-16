Eminem Responds to Massive Leak of 30 Unreleased Songs

Eminem Breaks Silence After Leak of Nearly 30 Unreleased Songs

Eminem has spoken out following the unauthorized release of nearly 30 unreleased tracks that surfaced online this week. The leak spans two decades of the legendary Detroit rapper’s career, featuring collaborations with hip-hop icons like Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg, Anderson .Paak, and 50 Cent.

A Statement From Eminem’s Team

Eminem’s spokesperson, Dennis Dennehy, addressed the breach, stating, “These leaked songs were studio efforts never meant for public consumption. They are demos, experiments, and ideas that are dated and not relevant so many years later.”

- Advertisement -

The leak included demos of tracks like “Little Engine” and “Discombobulated” and even older, unreleased material. One song in particular, “Smack You,” gained attention for its scathing diss aimed at Ja Rule and Suge Knight.

Lyrics from “Smack You” highlight Eminem’s sharp wordplay:

“I don’t know why the f**k you even gotta get me started / I swear to God, you gotta be retarded, you’re regarded,” Em spits.

In the diss track, Eminem also delves into some of hip-hop’s most controversial moments, with accusations against Suge Knight regarding the deaths of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

Eminem’s Inner Circle Responds

The leak has sparked outrage among Eminem’s collaborators. Producer Fredwreck issued a strong warning to the leaker in a now-deleted X (formerly Twitter) post, writing, “We will find you. Street law will be applied. Ask ‘Koolo’ what happened to him last time he leaked. We know where he lives, and yes, this is a threat.”

A Growing Issue for Artists

While Eminem’s team has worked quickly to remove the tracks from platforms like YouTube and social media, the incident underscores the vulnerability of artists in today’s digital age. Music leaks can disrupt creative processes, tarnish reputations, and violate an artist’s rights to control their own work.

What’s Next?

Although the songs were not intended for release, the leak provides a rare glimpse into Eminem’s creative process over the years. Fans may be intrigued, but Eminem’s team has made it clear that this breach of privacy is unacceptable.

Stay tuned for updates as Eminem and his team continue to address the situation and take action against those responsible.