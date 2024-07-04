Eminem Unleashes New Single “Tobey” Featuring Big Sean and BabyTron

Eminem is back with another hit, releasing “Tobey,” a fresh single featuring fellow Michiganders Big Sean and BabyTron. This track is the second single from his forthcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), set to drop on July 12. “Tobey” follows the recent release of “Houdini,” expanding the anticipation for the 19-track LP.

The new song, produced by a powerhouse team including Car!ton, Cole Bennett, Daniyel, Eminem, John Nocito, and Marvy Ayy, showcases the unique styles of each artist. BabyTron opens the track with a catchy hook referencing Spider-Man, rapping, “Tobey Maguire got bit by a spider, but see, me, it was a goat.” Big Sean delivers a powerful second verse, while Eminem wraps up the track with his signature lyrical prowess, blending inspiration with humor.

Accompanying the release, the “Tobey” music video, directed by Cole Bennett, will premiere on July 5. This marks another collaboration between Eminem and Bennett, who previously worked together on visually stunning videos like “Godzilla,” “Gnat,” and “Doomsday Pt. 2.”

Fans can expect a nod to the famous Spider-Man pointing meme in the “Tobey” cover art, adding a touch of nostalgia and fun to the mix. The single is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and other major platforms.

Eminem and Big Sean have a history of successful collaborations, with “Tobey” being their fourth joint effort, following hits like “Detroit vs. Everybody,” “No Favors,” and “Friday Night Cypher.” As the excitement builds for the full album release, “Tobey” offers a tantalizing taste of what’s to come.