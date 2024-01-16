Elton John’s Triumphant Journey to EGOT Glory: A Night of Honors at the Emmy Awards

Sir Elton John has officially joined the exclusive ranks of EGOT winners, becoming the 19th person in history to achieve this remarkable feat. The milestone was reached as his Disney+ show, “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” clinched the Outstanding Variety Special award at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards. Despite his absence due to a knee injury, the legendary musician expressed profound gratitude for the honor.

In an emailed statement, John humbly remarked, “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.” The three-hour concert film, capturing the essence of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, showcased his final North American performance.

Elton John’s journey to EGOT status included a 1987 Grammy for “Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal” for “That’s What Friends Are For,” a 1994 Oscar for “Best Original Song” with “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and a 2000 Tony for “Best Original Score” with “Aida.” Remarkably, he is only the third pop artist to attain EGOT status, following the footsteps of John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.

The achievement adds to John’s extensive list of accolades, reinforcing his status as a music icon. The recent EGOT accomplishment follows Viola Davis’s entry into the elite bracket in 2023.

In a separate event at the 75th Emmy Awards in 2024, Elton John, recovering from a knee injury, received the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) award for the same concert film, solidifying his EGOT status. Despite his absence, his impact on the arts and the joy he brings to fans worldwide was acknowledged, emphasizing the power of dedication and passion. The Rocket Man later celebrated the win on social media, expressing gratitude for the recognition and the collective effort of everyone involved.