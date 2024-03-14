Two highly-respected forces of the Drum & Bass circuit, Dirtyphonics and Circadian, today unite for the electric record “You Want Me“, out on Monstercat Uncaged.

Dirtyphonics has solidified their position as one of the leading acts of the bass music scene with millions of streams across their releases, including Monstercat classics “Hammer” and “Sight Of Your Soul” with Sullivan King. They’ve taken their distinctive heavy basslines and pulse-pounding beats around the globe to festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, and venues such as Hollywood Palladium, Ministry of Sound, Stereo Live, and more. The duo has worked with top names in the music industry like Linkin Park, Skrillex, Kaskade, Marilyn Manson, and received critical acclaim amongst the masses from media outlets such as Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, and MusicTech. The unveiling of “You Want Me” as the final single from their highly anticipated sophomore album, following singles “Revenge” with Bossfight and “Burbank Nights,” is bound to push them further into the spotlight.

Circadian, formerly one-half of The Prototypes, has been dominating the circuit for the last year with tracks like “The Outlines” with Koven, which landed in Fortnite, and “Mesmer” with SOTA and Mila Falls. Prior to embarking solo, he reached significant success with multi-million streamed tracks like “Kill The Silence” with Ayah Marar and “Reason” with LOWES. He’s graced the decks at venues and events like RESPECT Drum and Bass in Los Angeles, Pulsation in Slovakia, Garfinkel’s in Whistler, and more.

Drawing inspiration from their early rave days, “You Want Me” unfolds with a music box being rewound. The invigorating shift in pace during the build-ups unearths an ambiance reminiscent of journeying to an alternate dimension across time. Symbolizing emotions between nostalgia and the future, the lyrics, “You want me, I want you,” resonate with the universal human experience of aspiring to become one’s ideal self. Charged with electrifying tempos and thumping Drum & Bass elements, “You Want Me” is destined to command festival season this year.