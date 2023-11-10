Editors – Sugar | Tune of the Day

Greek Edition

“Sugar” is a song by the British rock band Editors. It is part of their album “In Dream,” released in 2015. The track holds the sixth position on the album and encapsulates the distinctive style of Editors, blending dark and atmospheric musical elements with lyrics that often delve into melancholic and introspective themes.

The song “Sugar” features a unique sound, showcasing the evolution of the band’s style throughout their career. Its dark aesthetic and intensity highlight the characteristic musical approach of Editors. The lyrics contribute to the overall mood, exploring various subjects with a touch of introspection and melancholy.

