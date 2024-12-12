Ed Sheeran Teases New Album and Releases “Under the Tree” Christmas Song

Ed Sheeran’s New Album Is Finished, Plus His Emotional Christmas Song Debuts

Ed Sheeran is showing no signs of slowing down. After dropping two studio albums in 2023—“–” (Subtract) and Autumn Variations—the global superstar revealed in an interview with Variety that his next album is already completed.

Sheeran said he’s shot two music videos for the upcoming project, with plans to shoot two more early next year as he continues his world tour, which includes stops in India, China, and the Middle East. The new album promises a return to the high-energy big pop sound that fans have come to love.

“It feels like I’m getting back into big pop for the first time in a long time,” Sheeran told Variety. “It’s quite exciting.”

Sheeran is gearing up for a major promo campaign for the LP, which contrasts the more subdued, introspective vibe of his Subtract album.

Festive Spirit: “Under the Tree”

In addition to album news, Sheeran has released an emotional Christmas single, “Under the Tree”, written for Netflix’s animated movie That Christmas. The track marks Sheeran’s first-ever “sad” holiday song, which he describes as a reflection of the bittersweet realities many face during the festive season.

“It’s the one thing I’ve wanted to write,” Sheeran said, explaining the song’s inspiration. The story follows a man waiting for his father to come home at Christmas, a narrative Sheeran found deeply moving. “I’d never seen the need to write a sad Christmas song until writing this one.”

The animated film That Christmas was directed by legendary filmmaker Richard Curtis, known for hits like Love Actually. Curtis personally asked Sheeran to compose music for the movie, and Sheeran agreed on one condition: that Curtis direct the song’s music video.

“I’ve felt that having him put his stamp on me doing a Christmas song would be kind of special to me,” Sheeran shared.

A Collaboration Rooted in Friendship

Sheeran and Curtis have a longstanding friendship, previously collaborating on the movie Yesterday. Reflecting on his involvement in That Christmas, Sheeran said:

“I find since having kids, there’s a real lack of great animated children’s Christmas movies. This was such an amazing thing to make and put into the world. The scene that we wrote this song for is so heartbreaking but so real for many people at Christmas.”

Looking Ahead

With his next album finished and a heartwarming Christmas single making waves, Ed Sheeran is poised to make 2025 just as successful as his previous years. Fans can expect more upbeat, pop-forward tracks and even greater creative ventures from the beloved singer-songwriter.

Check out the music video for “Under the Tree” below and stay tuned for Sheeran’s upcoming album announcement!