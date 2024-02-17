Echoes of Giants: Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man Return with ‘Lovers In A Past Life’

Calvin Harris reconnects with the legendary Rag’n’Bone Man on new single ‘Lovers In A Past Life’.

‘Lovers In A Past Life’ is the second collaboration between Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man following their multi-platinum hit single ‘Giant’ (2019). The track earned the pair an Ivor Novello award and was nominated for Best Single at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

The new release follows Calvin’s hit single ‘Desire’ with Sam Smith, and platinum-selling single ‘Miracle’ with Ellie Goulding. ‘Miracle’ spent eight weeks at #1, 16 weeks in the OCC Top 3, and has garnered over 4.6 million global single sales & 850 million streams globally across all partners.

- Advertisement -

The song follows Calvin’s recent GRAMMY “Best Pop Dance Recording” nomination for ‘Miracle’ in addition to his three nominations at the upcoming BRIT Awards for “Pop Act,” “Dance Act,” as well as “Song of The Year” for ‘Miracle.’

Rag’n’Bone Man rose to fame following the release of his 4x platinum #1 album ‘Human’ (2017). He released his second #1 album ‘Life by Misadventure’ in 2021.