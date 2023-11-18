Dua Lipa’s Ambition: Aiming to Redefine Pop Culture Once Again

Dua Lipa, the acclaimed pop sensation, is not just satisfied with success; she aims to reshape the very fabric of pop culture. Following the major mainstream triumph of her 2020 album, ‘Future Nostalgia,’ Dua Lipa and her team are gearing up for the release of her third album with a bold objective in mind.

In a recent interview with Music Week, Warner’s Managing Director, Alex Burford, shed light on the ambitious goals set for Dua Lipa’s upcoming endeavors. He expressed, “A successful Dua campaign is one that lasts a couple of years or more. We want more diamond records. We want streams of two billion plus. We want her to be the most streamed artist in the world.”

Burford emphasized a long-term perspective, stating, “We went into the campaign thinking, ‘Judge us in two years,’ and we want to have huge culturally important moments in that time, in the same way ‘Future Nostalgia’ defined a particular time and became a really important album. The goal is not to have success in any one week; the goal is to change pop culture.”

- Advertisement -

Dua Lipa’s team envisions a transformative journey, aiming for sustained success and global impact. Their focus extends beyond immediate chart standings, seeking to create enduring cultural milestones that will leave an indelible mark on the world of pop music. As Dua Lipa prepares to unveil her third album, the anticipation is not just for chart-topping numbers but for a profound and lasting influence on the landscape of pop culture.

Lipa recently released ‘Houdini’ find more for the new single here. The track was written by Lipa, Caroline Ailin (Ellie Goulding, Katy Perry), Danny L. Harle (Caroline Polachek), Tobias Jesso Jr. (Harry Styles, King Princess, FKA Twigs), and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.