Drake Drops “Fighting Irish” Freestyle Amid Industry Drama

A Fiery Start to 2025

Drake has made his first move of the new year with the release of a searing freestyle titled “Fighting Irish.” Premiered on January 3 via Conductor Williams’ YouTube channel, the three-minute track showcases Drake’s razor-sharp lyricism and willingness to address personal and professional grievances.

The freestyle dropped as part of Williams’ “Signature Blends” series but was quickly removed, allegedly due to legal complications involving Universal Music Group (UMG).

Bars That Cut Deep

In “Fighting Irish,” Drake appears to address those who turned their backs on him during his highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar, as well as his ongoing battle with UMG. The track opens with a biting commentary:

“The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets / Seemed like they loved every minute, just know this sh*t is personal to us, and it wasn’t just business.”

From there, he reflects on betrayal and success, rapping:

“Analyzin’ behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious / N*ggas was never happy for me when I run up the digits / Or when I’m breakin’ world records, still as I guzzle the Guinness.”

Fans have speculated that the title “Fighting Irish” might be a subtle nod to NBA star LeBron James, whose high school mascot was the Fighting Irish of St. Vincent-St. Mary in Ohio. This theory gains traction from Drake’s rumored subliminal jab at LeBron, who attended a Kendrick Lamar concert last summer during Drake’s feud with the rapper.

The Conductor Williams Connection

Drake’s collaboration with Conductor Williams continues to deepen. The two previously teamed up on tracks like “8AM in Charlotte” and “Stories About My Brother” from For All The Dogs. Rumors of a joint album between the pair, which surfaced last year, now feel more tangible as fans await confirmation.

Legal Battles and Label Drama

While the freestyle has sparked excitement, its rollout has been complicated by UMG’s alleged interference. Fans noticed that the track was removed from YouTube shortly after Williams promoted it on Instagram, suggesting ongoing tensions between Drake and his label.

The timing of “Fighting Irish” feels deliberate, with Drake using the freestyle to reclaim his narrative and address unresolved disputes.

What’s Next for Drake in 2025?

Though “Fighting Irish” is currently unavailable on streaming platforms, snippets are circulating widely on social media. Fans are hopeful the track will receive an official release soon, especially as anticipation builds for Drake’s rumored projects this year.

For now, “Fighting Irish” stands as a bold statement from The Boy—one that signals he’s not backing down from industry challenges or personal confrontations. Stay tuned for updates on Drake’s next moves.