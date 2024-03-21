The music world is buzzing with excitement as hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent dropped some major bombshells during their recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

First up, Dr. Dre made jaws drop when he announced that Eminem, his protege, is gearing up to release his 12th album later this year! Fans can barely contain their anticipation after Dre spilled the beans, confirming that he’ll be one of the first to hear the highly anticipated record.

But wait, there’s more! Not content with just one blockbuster announcement, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg revealed that they’re on the brink of completing their long-awaited album, a sequel to their 1993 classic ‘Doggystyle.’ Tentatively titled ‘Missionary,’ this album marks their first collaboration since their debut three decades ago! Can you believe it?

During their chat with Kimmel, Dre reminisced about their iconic debut, highlighting the significance of this reunion. And with Snoop adding his signature flair to the conversation, the excitement reached new heights.

As if that wasn’t enough to send fans into a frenzy, 50 Cent made a surprise appearance, dropping hints that he’ll be featured on the upcoming album. Talk about a star-studded affair!

While release dates are still up in the air, the mere fact that these legends are back in the studio together is enough to have fans counting down the days. So mark your calendars and stay tuned for more updates because wh