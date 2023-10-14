Dom Dolla Drops Infectious House Anthem ‘Saving Up’

- Advertisement -

After delivering chart-topping releases throughout the year, including “Eat Your Man” and “Rhyme Dust,” Dom Dolla returns with his latest single, “Saving Up.”

Released under the banners of Three Six Zero Recordings, Ministry Of Sound UK, and Sony Music ANZ, “Saving Up” embodies the essence of feel-good disco and house. Weaving together uplifting synths, soulful vocals, and an infectious house beat, the track radiates warmth and explores the idea of saving time for loved ones.

Dom Dolla shared the inspiration behind the song, recounting a moment in the UK last year. After a busy summer of touring, he and his friends found themselves in a captivating studio with a picturesque view of the beach, the same site where Fatboy Slim hosted his “Big Beach Boutique” event. Despite being far from home, the Australian house music superstar felt a surge of creativity and a desire to create a record that would remind him of the importance of nurturing his bonds with loved ones. Although he often prefers solitary songwriting, the collaborative effort with friends Clementine Douglas, Caitlin Stubbs, and Toby Scott felt serendipitous for this particular track.

Following the release of “Saving Up,” Dom Dolla continues his global tour throughout the rest of the year. You can grab tickets now and listen to “Saving Up” on streaming platforms. This single is a testament to his ever-evolving musical prowess, offering a modern take on the disco genre and emphasizing the significance of cherishing time with loved ones.