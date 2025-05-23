DJ Snake Drops Explosive Single “Reloaded” Featuring Space Laces

DJ Snake Unleashes “Reloaded”: A Genre-Bending Anthem with Space Laces

Global electronic titan DJ Snake is back — and louder than ever. His new single “Reloaded,” a fierce collaboration with bass powerhouse Space Laces, is a full-throttle genre hybrid that fuses early 2000s hard rock, rap aggression, and thunderous rave energy into one combustible anthem.

The track reworks Marilyn Manson’s provocative 2003 cut “This is the New Sh*t,” flipping its snarling vocal hooks into high-octane chants, surrounded by menacing synths, grinding guitars, and relentless hard dance beats. It’s a raw, electrified evolution — not just a remix, but a reinvention.

Premiered during DJ Snake’s historic “The Final Show” at Stade de France on May 10, “Reloaded” sparked a record-breaking Wall of Death moment, offering fans a taste of what’s to come with his upcoming album Nomad.

“Reloaded” isn’t just a song — it’s a statement. Pushing sonic boundaries, Snake and Space Laces have created a festival weapon that blends nostalgia, rebellion, and modern rave chaos. It’s industrial, it’s filthy, it’s designed for dance floors ready to go to war.

Set to be the second single from Nomad, “Reloaded” signals that DJ Snake is entering a bold new era. This isn’t just a comeback — it’s a full assault on the electronic scene.

Stay tuned for Nomad, which is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most anticipated electronic records — and if “Reloaded” is any clue, DJ Snake is ready to burn it all down and rebuild the rave.