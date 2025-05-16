DJ Snake Drops “Paradise,” a Modern Rework of Phil Collins Classic

DJ Snake Reimagines Phil Collins Classic with New Single “Paradise”

Global dance music titan DJ Snake has just unveiled “Paradise,” a genre-blending reinterpretation of Phil Collins’ 1989 classic “Another Day in Paradise.” Released today, May 16, the track seamlessly fuses nostalgic emotion with modern production, transforming the iconic original into a lo-fi house anthem with chill R&B undertones.

“Paradise” breathes new life into the socially conscious original, layering it with smooth, soulful vocals, lush electronic textures, and Snake’s signature polished beats. It’s a bold yet reverent tribute that bridges generations—inviting both longtime fans and new listeners to experience the timeless message through a fresh lens.

The release follows DJ Snake’s monumental, sold-out performance at the Stade de France, where over 80,000 fans celebrated his dynamic rise from club DJ to global festival headliner. That milestone moment only heightened anticipation for Snake’s upcoming era, with “Paradise” marking the first single from his forthcoming album, Nomad, due later this year.

Known for hits like “Turn Down for What,” “Taki Taki,” and “Middle,” DJ Snake continues to defy genre limitations, pushing boundaries while keeping dance floors pulsing worldwide. With “Paradise,” he dives deep into emotive territory, reworking a classic into something contemporary and compelling.

As Nomad approaches, “Paradise” stands as a strong indication that DJ Snake’s evolution is far from over—and his sound is more expansive than ever.