CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ Debuts on UKF with “Head Banger” ft. Scrufizzer

Don Diablo’s Alter Ego CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ Drops Explosive UKF Debut “Head Banger” ft. Scrufizzer

Electronic visionary Don Diablo continues to redefine his boundaries with the fierce new release “Head Banger” under his dark alias CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ, marking the project’s first official release on the legendary UKF platform. This high-octane track teams Diablo with Scrufizzer, one of UK grime’s most electrifying voices, for a genre-smashing cut that collides grime, drum & bass, and apocalyptic rave energy.

“Head Banger” ignites instantly with warped vocal distortions and gritty synths that feel like a dystopian video game booting into overdrive. Then, like a digital riot, the track drops into pulsating bass and frenetic percussion designed to detonate dancefloors. It’s a statement piece—not just a track, but an introduction to Diablo’s bold new creative identity.

“This one hits harder, faster, and deeper,” Diablo shared. “Dropping my first official release on UKF with my brother Scrufizzer is a full circle moment… CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ is just getting started.”

The Scrufizzer collab isn’t their first, but it’s arguably their most raw and energetic. His grime bars are razor-sharp, cutting cleanly through the chaos and anchoring the track with UK street flair.

For Don Diablo, CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ isn’t just a side project—it’s a signal flare from the underground, declaring a new era in his already genre-defying career. If “Head Banger” is the opening shot, what comes next promises to be seismic.

