Café del Mar Celebrates 45 Years with New Look, Compilation & Ibiza Expansion

Café del Mar Ibiza Celebrates 45 Iconic Years of Balearic Chill with Refreshed Vibe and Anniversary Compilation

A cornerstone of Balearic culture and chillout music, Café del Mar Ibiza celebrates an extraordinary 45-year legacy in 2025 with a reinvigorated identity, expansive venue redesign, and a special anniversary compilation featuring legends from across the electronic music spectrum.

Founded in 1980 on the sun-drenched coastline of San Antonio, Café del Mar has become a global symbol of ambient elegance and Balearic soul. This summer, it reopens with a refreshed look, enhanced culinary experience, and an impressive technological upgrade, including Ibiza’s first Elara.6 mixer—a collaboration with audio legend Andy Rigby-Jones, known for his work on MasterSounds and Allen & Heath Xone.

- Advertisement -

At the heart of this milestone is a special 45th anniversary compilation, celebrating the venue’s influence with 30 genre-defining tracks. Names like Aphex Twin, Frankie Knuckles, Röyksopp, Todd Terje, and Moby grace the release, spotlighting the timeless spirit of Café del Mar. The celebration also includes Chill Out Mix Vol. 5, vinyl re-pressings of classics, and a brand-new artist album series, debuting with Pig&Dan on June 13.

Music manager and resident DJ Ken Fan reflects: “From pioneering the Balearic sound to soundtracking sunsets, we’ve become part of Ibiza’s story—and that story continues.”

With curated post-sunset events, exclusive collaborations, and a rejuvenated sonic identity, Café del Mar’s 45th season is set to be both a tribute and a forward-looking evolution. This is more than a relaunch—it’s a new chapter for a global institution rooted in Ibiza’s soul.