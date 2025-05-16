Ed Sheeran Previews “Drive” with Dave Grohl & John Mayer from F1 Soundtrack

Ed Sheeran Previews Rock Collab “Drive” with Dave Grohl & John Mayer for F1 Soundtrack

Ed Sheeran is revving up excitement with a preview of his upcoming rock track “Drive,” featuring none other than Dave Grohl on drums and John Mayer on guitar. The powerhouse collaboration is part of the star-studded F1 movie soundtrack, officially titled F1: The Album, set for release on June 27, alongside the film.

The snippet, first shared by the F1 Instagram account and later reposted by Sheeran, gives fans a taste of what’s to come: gritty guitars, punchy percussion, and Sheeran’s dynamic vocals. “Mayer on guitar, Grohl on drums. A lot of fun making this,” Sheeran wrote on his Instagram Story, building anticipation for what promises to be one of his most rock-driven releases to date.

“Drive” isn’t just a one-off; it’s part of a 17-track soundtrack that includes contributions from Doja Cat, Burna Boy, ROSÉ, Raye, Tate McRae, Madison Beer, Don Toliver, and more. It accompanies the upcoming Formula 1 film directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Lewis Hamilton, and starring Brad Pitt as a retired racer making a comeback.

Beyond the F1 buzz, Sheeran is also gearing up to release his next studio album, Play, on September 12. Created during his global tour and recorded in locations like Goa, India, Play marks the beginning of a new musical era focused on joy and exploration.

With “Drive,” Sheeran signals a bold detour into rock territory—fueling fan anticipation as he prepares to cross genre lines once again.