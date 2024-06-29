Diplo Faces New Revenge Porn Allegations in Federal Lawsuit

Diplo, one of the most renowned DJs, is facing fresh allegations of distributing revenge porn. A New York woman, identified as Jane Doe, has filed a federal lawsuit claiming that Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, shared explicit images and videos of their sexual encounters without her consent.

Jane Doe alleges that she first connected with Diplo on Snapchat in April 2016, when she was 21 years old, and he was 37. Their relationship, which lasted until October 2023, involved exchanging intimate photos and videos. Doe maintains that she clearly expressed her wishes not to be recorded or have these images distributed.

In November 2023, Doe was contacted by another woman who claimed to possess intimate images and videos of Doe and Diplo, reportedly sent by Diplo himself via Snapchat in October 2018. This revelation prompted Doe to report the incident to the New York Police Department, which has since issued a warrant for Diplo’s arrest.

Jane Doe’s lawsuit asserts that Diplo has been distributing her explicit images from 2018 to the present, causing her severe emotional distress, anxiety, depression, and a loss of privacy. Her legal team emphasizes the importance of protecting victims of image-based sexual abuse and seeks justice for the alleged exploitation.

Diplo’s attorney, Bryan J. Freedman, has dismissed the allegations, stating that this lawsuit is another attempt by untrustworthy individuals to seek financial gain through false claims. Freedman remains confident that the case will be resolved in Diplo’s favor, as with previous allegations.

This lawsuit follows a series of legal battles for Diplo, including ongoing litigation with Shelly Auguste, who has also accused him of distributing revenge porn and other offenses. Despite these accusations, Diplo has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has countersued Auguste for stalking and defamation.

The outcome of Jane Doe’s lawsuit remains to be seen, but it underscores the ongoing issues surrounding privacy and consent in the digital age. As the case unfolds, it highlights the critical need for legal protections for individuals against the unauthorized distribution of intimate content.