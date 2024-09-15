Demi Lovato Releases Heartfelt New Song “You’ll Be OK, Kid” for Upcoming Child Star Documentary

Demi Lovato has released an emotional new song titled “You’ll Be OK, Kid”, a reflective track written specifically for her upcoming Hulu documentary, Child Star. Released on September 13, the song offers a poignant message of self-compassion and healing, addressing the hardships of child stardom that Lovato, along with many others, experienced.

The track, co-directed alongside Nicola Marsh, serves as a personal letter to Lovato’s inner child. Its lyrics, filled with raw vulnerability, speak to overcoming challenges: “The sharks in the water will teach you to swim / The thorns on the roses will thicken your skin.” Through this song, Lovato not only reflects on her own journey but aims to inspire others to reconnect with their inner child and find peace through their struggles.

“Working on Child Star was a deeply reflective experience for me,” Lovato shared in a statement. “It allowed me to deep dive into emotions from my childhood, while also connecting with others who had so many shared experiences.” As the documentary took shape, Lovato felt compelled to write “You’ll Be OK, Kid”, a song that mirrors the pain, growth, and resilience she has experienced since her early days in the spotlight.

- Advertisement -

Fans can expect to hear the track featured prominently in the Child Star documentary, premiering on Hulu on September 17. Through both the film and song, Lovato invites audiences to reflect on their own pasts and find hope in their journeys.

Don’t miss the premiere of Child Star and the chance to experience “You’ll Be OK, Kid“, available now on all major streaming platforms!