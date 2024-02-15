David Bowie’s ‘Diamond Dogs’ Marks Its 50th Anniversary with a Special Reissue

In a celebration of musical history and innovation, David Bowie‘s seminal 1974 album ‘Diamond Dogs‘ is poised to make a triumphant return, commemorating its 50th anniversary in grand style.

Originally released on May 24, 1974, ‘Diamond Dogs’ marked a pivotal moment in Bowie’s illustrious career, showcasing his unparalleled ability to transcend genres and push artistic boundaries. Now, half a century later, this iconic album is set to captivate audiences once again with a limited edition reissue.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the reissue will be available in two distinct formats: a half-speed mastered LP and a picture disc LP, both pressed from the same master. Scheduled for release on May 24, 2024, via Parlophone, these editions promise to deliver an immersive listening experience that pays homage to Bowie’s enduring legacy.

- Advertisement -

‘Diamond Dogs’ emerged from a period of creative exploration for Bowie, during which he sought inspiration from sources as diverse as George Orwell’s ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’ and the writings of William S. Burroughs. Departing from the glam rock sound of his previous albums, such as ‘Ziggy Stardust’ and ‘Aladdin Sane,’ Bowie ventured into new sonic territories, embracing elements of soul and funk that would later define his acclaimed 1975 release, ‘Young Americans.’

The album’s cover art, featuring Bowie as a striking hybrid of man and dog, remains an iconic symbol of his artistic vision. Painted by Belgian artist Guy Peellaert, based on photographs by renowned photographer Terry O’Neill, the imagery perfectly encapsulates the album’s themes of dystopian imagery and societal decay.

Adding to the excitement of ‘Diamond Dogs’ 50th anniversary reissue, fans can also look forward to a special Record Store Day release. Titled ‘Waiting In The Sky (Before The Starman Came To Earth),’ this collection of recordings from Trident Studios in 1971 offers a unique glimpse into the creative process behind Bowie’s legendary 1972 album.

For audiophiles and music enthusiasts alike, the technical craftsmanship behind the reissue is equally impressive. The half-speed master was meticulously cut on a customized late Neumann VMS80 lathe, utilizing fully recapped electronics and restored masters of the original tapes at 192kHz. Mastering engineer John Webber, working at AIR Studios, painstakingly preserved the integrity of the recordings, ensuring a faithful reproduction of Bowie’s timeless sound.

As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for the arrival of ‘Diamond Dogs’ 50th anniversary reissue, promising a nostalgic journey through Bowie’s musical evolution and reaffirming his status as a true icon of innovation and creativity.

TRACK LISTING

SIDE ONE

Future Legend

Diamond Dogs

Sweet Thing

Candidate

Sweet Thing (Reprise)

Rebel Rebel

- Advertisement -

SIDE TWO

Rock ’n’ Roll With Me

We Are The Dead

1984

Big Brother

Chant Of The Ever Circling Skeletal Family