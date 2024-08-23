Coldplay Teams Up with Global Superstars for New Single ‘We Pray’ from Upcoming Album Moon Music

Coldplay has unveiled their latest single, “We Pray,” a star-studded collaboration featuring English rapper Little Simz, Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna, and Argentine sensation TINI. This new track, the second preview from their eagerly awaited album Moon Music, showcases Coldplay’s ability to blend diverse musical talents into a cohesive and powerful sound.

The single “We Pray” was first introduced to fans during Coldplay’s performance at Glastonbury in June and is now available across digital platforms, with eco-friendly physical formats also on sale. Produced by the legendary Max Martin, the track further builds anticipation for the full release of Moon Music on October 4 via Atlantic.

In addition to the main version of “We Pray,” Coldplay plans to release special versions featuring TINI and Elyanna in the coming weeks, adding even more layers to this global musical collaboration. Fans can also look forward to the inclusion of the Glastonbury recording on the physical edition of the single.

As Coldplay continues their monumental Music of the Spheres World Tour, they’ve been delighting audiences worldwide with surprise performances and special guest appearances. Recently, in Vienna, they brought tour opener Maggie Rogers on stage for a memorable cover of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story.”

With Moon Music set to drop on October 4, Coldplay is once again proving their ability to innovate and collaborate with some of the world’s most exciting artists. “We Pray” is more than just a song; it’s a global anthem that brings together voices from around the world in a celebration of music and unity.

Listen to “We Pray” now and get ready for the full Moon Music experience this October.