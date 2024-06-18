Coldplay Announces 10th Studio Album “Moon Music”

Coldplay has announced the release of their tenth studio album, “Moon Music,” set to follow their 2021 release “Music of the Spheres” on October 4.

Produced by Max Martin, “Moon Music” will be available in a variety of formats that meet “new sustainability standards.” The band, known for their long-standing commitment to sustainability, has managed to reduce CO2 emissions by 59% on their current stadium tour compared to their previous one, according to a press release. Continuing this eco-friendly trend, the band will release four physical versions of the new album: standard EcoCD, standard numbered EcoRecord rPET LP, Notebook Edition EcoCD, and numbered Notebook Edition EcoRecord rPET LP+ EcoCD. Each initial edition will be individually numbered, with a limited number of hand-signed editions also available.

The 140g EcoRecord rPET LP will be the first of its kind, crafted from nine post-consumer recycled PET plastic bottles. This method avoids the use of 25 tons of virgin plastic and reduces CO2 emissions by 85% during production compared to traditional 140g vinyl.

- Advertisement -

An additional format, resulting from a collaboration between Coldplay and Ocean Cleanup, is the Notebook Edition EcoRecord rPET LP, made from 70% river plastic collected by the organization from the Rio Las Vacas in Guatemala. Both the Notebook rPET LP and EcoCD will come in a hard-cover book-style case, resembling lead singer Chris Martin’s studio notebook. It includes 28 pages of unpublished notes, lyrics, and illustrations from the creation of “Moon Music,” along with extra vocal notes and demos from the album recording sessions.

The CD versions of “Moon Music” also mark a milestone as EcoCDs, made from 90% post-consumer recycled polycarbonate, reducing CO2 emissions by at least 78% and avoiding over five tons of virgin plastic use.

Earlier this month, Coldplay previewed the song “All My Love” at a concert in Athens, Greece. Although the tracklist for “Moon Music” has yet to be released, “All My Love” is a likely contender for inclusion on the album.

The first official single from the album, “feelslikeimfallinginlove,” will be released on Friday, June 21.