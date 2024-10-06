Coldplay Perform “All My Love” and “We Pray” From New Album Moon Music on SNL

Coldplay took the stage on Saturday Night Live with a captivating performance of two tracks from their latest album, Moon Music. During their eighth appearance on the NBC show, the iconic band performed “All My Love” and “We Pray,” both featuring special guest appearances by Elyanna and Tini.

“All My Love,” which frontman Chris Martin has referred to as the band’s “last ‘single’ single,” was delivered with emotional depth, while “We Pray” captivated viewers with its soulful harmony. The songs are part of Coldplay’s recently released tenth studio album, Moon Music, a follow-up to 2021’s Music of the Spheres.

The performance aired during the 50th season of Saturday Night Live, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. Coldplay’s performance continues to solidify their place as one of the biggest bands in the world, while Moon Music is set to become a defining album of 2024.

Catch Coldplay’s mesmerizing SNL performance and stream Moon Music on all major platforms now!