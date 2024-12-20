The End of Coldplay? Chris Martin Reveals Plans for the Band’s Final Album

Coldplay’s Final Note: Chris Martin Reveals the Band’s Endgame

It all started in 1998 with Safety, Coldplay’s first EP. Featuring just three tracks, one of which—No More Keeping My Feet on the Ground—would later become a B-side to their breakout single Yellow, this debut hinted at the immense potential that lay ahead. Over the next decades, Coldplay would soar to global superstardom, creating songs that felt as if they were plucked from a mysterious, magical source. But, as Chris Martin recently shared in a revealing Rolling Stone interview, the band has always had an endpoint in mind.

And that endpoint is approaching.

The Twelfth Album: A Return to the Beginning

Martin confirmed that Coldplay’s twelfth album will be their last, wrapping up the band’s recording journey with a project deeply inspired by their roots. “The cover of our final album has been in my mind since 1999,” Martin revealed, referencing a photograph by John Hilton, the same friend of guitarist Jonny Buckland who captured the image for Safety.

The original EP featured a blurred, black-and-white photo of a young Martin, embodying the raw, experimental energy of a band just starting out. Now, Martin sees their final album as a homecoming—a chance to reflect on that early spirit both sonically and visually.

What Comes After the Final Album?

Though the end of Coldplay’s recording career is on the horizon, fans shouldn’t despair. The band isn’t vanishing completely. Martin shared that he and creative partner Phil Harvey are currently working on an animated musical, which will serve as a farewell project for the group.

And while the albums may stop, the live shows won’t. “Chris will never stop writing songs,” said bassist Guy Berryman, “so I’m taking all of this with a pinch of salt. We’re still years away from really stepping back. But having a clear goal gives us focus—like knowing the finish line in a marathon.”

Martin also teased an intriguing compilation project called Alphabetica, a collection of unreleased tracks organized alphabetically. “We have enough songs for almost every letter of the alphabet—except Q. That still bugs me,” he admitted with a smile.

A Photo That Started It All

Hilton, the photographer behind the Safety cover, recalled the spontaneity of that now-iconic image. “The word ‘Safety’ was printed on the film itself. It wasn’t planned—it just appeared when the photo was developed, and the band loved it,” he explained.

“It’s not a perfect photo, but it represents a group of students who had no idea what lay ahead. Looking back, I’m incredibly proud of what it symbolizes,” Hilton added.

Coldplay’s Next Chapter

From their debut to their upcoming twelfth album, Coldplay has been a force of nature in the music world. As they prepare to close this chapter, their plans reveal not just an end but also a new beginning—one that honors their roots while embracing creativity in new forms.

With the promise of live performances, a farewell musical, and even a quirky compilation of unreleased tracks, Coldplay is showing that the end of one story can be the start of another.

Stay tuned for what’s next in this extraordinary journey.