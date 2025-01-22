Coldplay Releases Hypnotic Visual Project “A Film For The Future”

Coldplay Presents A Film For The Future

Coldplay has unveiled A Film For The Future — an ambitious 45-minute visual project designed as a companion piece to their latest album, Moon Music. Streaming now on YouTube, the mesmerizing film features contributions from over 150 artists in 45 countries, creating a kaleidoscopic multimedia tapestry.

A Global Collaboration of Art and Sound

The film’s executive producer, Ben Mor, described the project as “a kaleidoscopic patchwork quilt” and “a 44-minute multimedia tapestry.” Each artist was provided with musical snippets from Moon Music and tasked with interpreting them through their own visual style.

Without any creative rules or knowledge of others’ contributions, the result is a stunningly diverse collection of artwork, reflecting raw, unfiltered interpretations of the music.

Special Screenings and AI-Powered Remix

Alongside its global YouTube debut on January 22, A Film For The Future had exclusive 360-degree screenings in select locations, including Lightroom venues in London, Manchester, and Seoul. These immersive events utilized state-of-the-art sound technology and 11-meter-high projections, fully immersing fans in the visual and aural experience.

Adding to the project’s innovation, a fan-made remix website powered by Microsoft AI launched the same day, allowing users to reimagine elements of the film.

Praise for the Project

Ben Mor, who also directed Coldplay and Beyoncé’s Hymn for the Weekend video, praised the unique collaboration:

“It was a huge privilege to work on such an ambitious project with so many talented animators and filmmakers. The final result is stunning, and I can’t wait for fans to experience it.”

The band expressed their gratitude:

“We are so grateful to all the amazing artists who lent their genius to this film. They’ve created something truly beautiful, and we are incredibly proud of it.”

A Long-Awaited Masterpiece

Fans may recognize hints of A Film For The Future from as far back as Coldplay’s 2019 album Everyday Life, where a cryptic car license plate teased its title. The project’s visual style also appeared in July 2024 during the lyric video for their single feelslikeimfallinginlove.

Coldplay’s Record-Breaking Year

The film’s release comes as Coldplay continues to break records:

Music of the Spheres World Tour : Now the biggest rock tour of all time , the band recently completed their Asian leg and is gearing up for a 10-date residency at London’s Wembley Stadium this summer.

: Now the , the band recently completed their Asian leg and is gearing up for a this summer. Moon Music: Their critically acclaimed 10th studio album has further cemented their place as pioneers in the music and multimedia space.

Where to Watch

Experience A Film For The Future below or visit select immersive screenings to see this groundbreaking project in action.

Don’t miss this mesmerizing fusion of sound and visual art, pushing the boundaries of global collaboration.