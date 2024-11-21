Coachella 2025 Full Lineup Announced: Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott to Headline

Coachella 2025 Announces Star-Studded Lineup With Lady Gaga, Green Day, and More

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has unveiled its full 2025 lineup, dropping the announcement earlier than usual. The festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, over two weekends: April 11-13 and April 18-20. This year’s headliners include Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott, promising unforgettable performances.

Headliner Highlights

Lady Gaga kicks off the Fridays with electrifying sets supported by FKA twigs, The Prodigy, and Three 6 Mafia.

kicks off the Fridays with electrifying sets supported by FKA twigs, The Prodigy, and Three 6 Mafia. Green Day leads Saturday nights with a career-spanning performance alongside Charli XCX, Japanese Breakfast, and Beth Gibbons.

leads Saturday nights with a career-spanning performance alongside Charli XCX, Japanese Breakfast, and Beth Gibbons. Post Malone closes Sundays with hits spanning his chart-topping career, with support from Megan Thee Stallion, Kraftwerk, and Amaarae.

closes Sundays with hits spanning his chart-topping career, with support from Megan Thee Stallion, Kraftwerk, and Amaarae. Travis Scott takes on a unique role, creating an immersive desert experience under his “Cactus Jack” brand.

Scott teased his involvement on Instagram, writing:

“NEW CHAPTER. NEW PERFORMANCE. NEW COACHELLA BY LA FLAME AND CACTUS JACK. FIRST OF ITS KIND.”

Details about the immersive concept remain under wraps, but fans are buzzing with excitement.

Daily Highlights

Fridays:

Missy Elliott, The Marías, FKA twigs, Yeat, and Three 6 Mafia bring energy to kick off the weekends.

Saturdays:

Charli XCX, The Misfits, and Japanese Breakfast headline a day packed with variety, featuring artists like Clairo, Keinemusik, and 2hollis.

Sundays:

Post Malone’s sets are supported by Megan Thee Stallion, Still Woozy, Ty Dolla $ign, and Rema, closing out the festival with an unforgettable vibe.

Ticket Information

Presale Registration: Open now on the festival website.

Open now on the festival website. Presale Tickets: Available Friday, November 22, at 11:00 AM PST.

Available Friday, November 22, at 11:00 AM PST. General Admission & VIP Packages: Limited availability—register early for a chance to secure passes.

What to Expect

With Coachella 2025 delivering a diverse and exciting roster, fans can look forward to a blend of iconic performances, cutting-edge art installations, and groundbreaking stage designs.

Stay tuned for additional updates and surprises as the festival approaches. For the full lineup and ticket information, visit Coachella’s official website.