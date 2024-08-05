Clairo Unveils First Music Video in Five Years for “Juna” from Latest Album “Charm”

Clairo has been generating buzz with her third studio album, Charm, and the excitement continues to build as she releases her first music video in five years. The new video is for the soulful track “Juna,” and it perfectly mirrors the album’s ‘70s-inspired sound with a unique visual setting.

In a departure from her usual approach of leaving music interpretation up to her listeners, Clairo delivers a striking visual for “Juna” set in an oak-paneled room featuring a boxing ring. The video, directed by Bradley J. Calder, showcases three intense wrestling bouts taking place around Clairo as she stands ringside, singing with emotional intensity.

The imagery complements the heartfelt lyrics of the song: “It’s when you talk close enough / That I feel it on my skin, breathing it in,” Clairo sings. “Most of these days / I don’t get too intimate.” This juxtaposition of raw physicality and Clairo’s soulful performance creates a powerful narrative that captures the essence of the track.

Fans were surprised by the release, as Clairo rarely puts out music videos. Her choice to collaborate with Beyond Wrestling in Worcester, Massachusetts, adds an indie authenticity to the project, aligning perfectly with her artistic vision.

Charm, which dropped last month, marks Clairo’s first self-released project, following her 2021 sophomore album Sling. The album has been well-received, and the music video for “Juna” is expected to further enhance its success.

Adding to the excitement, Clairo has announced a tour in support of Charm. The tour will feature special guest Alice Phoebe Lou and follows Clairo’s residency performances in California and New York.

Fans can watch the official music video for “Juna” and stream Charm on all major platforms now. This latest release not only underscores Clairo’s evolution as an artist but also highlights her ability to blend music with compelling visual storytelling.

For those eager to see more of Clairo’s creative journey, stay tuned for updates on her upcoming tour and additional releases from Charm.