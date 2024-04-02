Chris Cross, «the glue that held Ultravox together» has died

Chris Cross has passed away. The bassist, keyboardist, and co-author of Ultravox died on March 25th, but the news was only made public yesterday. He was 71 years old.

Cross was part of both the most successful lineup of the band, with Midge Ure, and the previous one with John Foxx on vocals. The band members shared songwriting credits, and Cross was therefore a co-author of hits like “Vienna” and “Dancing with Tears in My Eyes.” He also participated in the band’s reunion in 2008.

Today, the band’s leader Midge Ure remembers him like this: “We worked together, played together, made music, and directed videos together. Besides being bandmates in Ultravox, we became friends right away. And even though we spent many years apart, we managed to pick up where we left off, as if time hadn’t passed.”

- Advertisement -

“You were the glue that held the band together. You were the logic in the madness and the madness in our lives. It was great to know you and grow with you. You are loved and missed, old friend.”