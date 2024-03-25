Charli XCX’s ‘Brat Bash’: Global Party Tour

Charli XCX is taking her electrifying energy on the road with a series of live shows and DJ nights in support of her highly anticipated album, “Brat“!

Mark your calendars because Charli is bringing her infectious beats to cities around the globe. From the vibrant streets of New York to the sun-kissed shores of São Paulo, she’s ready to light up the stage and turn the night into an unforgettable PARTY!

For those craving a taste of her new album, catch her live performances featuring tracks from “Brat” in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and even at Barcelona’s Primavera Festival. But if you’re in the mood to dance ’til dawn, don’t miss her epic ‘PARTYGIRL’ DJ nights in London, Mexico City, and São Paulo!

- Advertisement -

Whether you’re a die-hard Charli fan or simply looking for a night of non-stop fun, these shows are not to be missed! So grab your tickets now and let’s paint the town red with Charli XCX! US tickets | UK tickets

Charli XCX:

06-01 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona ^

06-07 London, England – Here at Outernet *

06-11 Queens, NY – Knockdown Center ^

06-12 Chicago, IL – Radius ^

06-15 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall ^

06-19 Mexico City, Mexico – LooLoo Studio *

06-22 São Paulo, Brazil – Zig Club *

^ Live

* Partygirl