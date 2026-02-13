The Brat era has officially met its match. Today, Charli XCX released her seventh studio album, Wuthering Heights, via Atlantic Records. Far from a standard film score, this 12-track LP serves as a comprehensive companion to Emerald Fennell’s new cinematic adaptation of the Emily Brontë classic, which also arrives in theaters today, February 13.

What began as a request for a single original song evolved into a full-scale creative pivot. Working alongside longtime producer Finn Keane, Charli felt an immediate spark after reading Fennell’s screenplay during the Christmas 2024 break. Following the global exhaustion of the Brat phenomenon, the artist describes this project as a necessary escape into a world of “passion and pain.”

A Sound Palette of “Brutal Elegance”

While her previous work dominated dancefloors with lime-green minimalism, Wuthering Heights dives into a “raw, wild, sexual, and gothic” British landscape. Charli herself has confirmed on social media that this record acts as a spiritual successor to her 2013 debut, True Romance.

- Advertisement -

The album boasts a sophisticated list of collaborators that bridge the gap between avant-garde rock and modern indie:

John Cale: The Velvet Underground co-founder provides spoken-word contributions to the striking opener, “House.”

Sky Ferreira: The alt-pop icon guests on “Eyes of the World,” a track that notably samples Wolf Alice’s “Don’t Delete The Kisses.”

Djo & Justin Raisen: Both contributed to the songwriting and production, with Joe Keery (Djo) co-writing a key track.

Cinematic Synergy

Emerald Fennell—the visionary behind the controversial Saltburn—stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. Critics are already hailing the “perfect marriage” between Charli’s moody, synth-heavy arrangements and the film’s visual grit.

The music doesn’t just play over the credits; it is woven into the fabric of the film, capturing what Charli describes as the “mud and the cold” of the English Moors.

Charli XCX: The 2026 Movie Star

The Wuthering Heights release marks only the beginning of a massive year for the artist on the silver screen. Charli is currently balancing a prolific recording career with a heavy acting slate:

- Advertisement -

Film Title Role/Context The Moment A mockumentary chronicling the Brat era (In theaters now) I Want Your Sex Erotic thriller directed by Greg Araki Erupcja Intimate drama by Pete Ohs Sacrifice Satirical action film by Romain Gavras Mother Mary Music contributor alongside Jack Antonoff and FKA twigs

Wuthering Heights is available now on all streaming platforms, with physical copies on vinyl and CD available at major retailers.

Tracklist:

House (ft. John Cale)

Wall of Sound

Dying For You

Always Everywhere

Chains Of Love

Out Of Myself

Open Up

Seeing Things

Altars

Eyes Of The World (ft Sky Ferreira)

My Reminder

Funny Mouth (co-written with Joe Keery)