Charli XCX Announces 2025 US Arena Tour for Brat

Charli XCX Unveils 2025 Arena Tour Dates

Charli XCX has announced an exciting string of US arena shows set to kick off in April 2025. Dubbed the BRAT 2025 ARENA TOUR, the pop icon will perform in major cities, including Austin, Minneapolis, Rosemont, and Brooklyn.

The brief yet highly anticipated tour begins in late April and is sure to celebrate the success of her latest album, Brat, as well as its deluxe and remix editions. Fans can find the full list of tour dates below.

Charli XCX’s Announcement

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Charli wrote, “BRAT 2025 ARENA TOUR LFG! Sign up for presale access by Monday at 10 AM ET at https://livemu.sc/charlixcx. See you sooooonnnnn angels ;)”

Recent Highlights

Charli XCX has been in the spotlight all year with the rollout of Brat. Alongside the standard album, she’s released a deluxe edition, a remix version, and treated fans to special performances.

Charli headlined the Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan earlier this year.

earlier this year. She delivered a surprise performance in Times Square , delighting fans with live renditions of her hits.

, delighting fans with live renditions of her hits. Most recently, she showcased her versatility by serving as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Coachella 2025 and Beyond

In addition to the upcoming arena tour, Charli XCX is set to perform at Coachella 2025, further solidifying her as one of pop music’s most dynamic and electrifying performers.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Here’s where you can catch Charli XCX on her BRAT 2025 ARENA TOUR:

April 2025: Austin, TX

Austin, TX April 2025: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN April 2025: Rosemont, IL

Rosemont, IL April 2025: Brooklyn, NY

Fans eager to attend can sign up for presale access via Charli’s official website.

Charli XCX Brat Tour:

11-23 London, England – Here at Outernet

11-27 Manchester, England – Co-op Live *

11-28 London, England – The O2 Arena *

11-29 Birmingham, England – BP Pulse Live *

12-02 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

02-06 Auckland, New Zealand – Western Springs Stadium

02-08 Bowen Hills, Australia – Brisbane Showgrounds

02-09 Sydney, Australia – Centennial Park

02-14 Melbourne, Australia – Flemington Park

02-15 Adelaide, Australia – Bonython Park

02-16 Perth, Australia, Wellington Square

04-05 Mexico City, Mexico – Axe Ceremonia

04-06 Monterrey, Mexico – Tecate Pal Norte

04-12 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04-19 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04-22 Austin, TX – Moody Center

04-26 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

04-28 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

04-30 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

05-01 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

06-05 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06-07 Paris, France – We Love Green Festival

06-12-15 Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto

06-17 Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle & Gardens

06-18 Belfast, Northern Ireland – Ormeau Park