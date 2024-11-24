Charli XCX Announces 2025 US Arena Tour for Brat

Charli XCX Unveils 2025 Arena Tour Dates
Charli XCX has announced an exciting string of US arena shows set to kick off in April 2025. Dubbed the BRAT 2025 ARENA TOUR, the pop icon will perform in major cities, including Austin, Minneapolis, Rosemont, and Brooklyn.
The brief yet highly anticipated tour begins in late April and is sure to celebrate the success of her latest album, Brat, as well as its deluxe and remix editions. Fans can find the full list of tour dates below.
Charli XCX’s Announcement
Taking to Instagram to share the news, Charli wrote, “BRAT 2025 ARENA TOUR LFG! Sign up for presale access by Monday at 10 AM ET at https://livemu.sc/charlixcx. See you sooooonnnnn angels ;)”
Recent Highlights
Charli XCX has been in the spotlight all year with the rollout of Brat. Alongside the standard album, she’s released a deluxe edition, a remix version, and treated fans to special performances.
- Charli headlined the Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan earlier this year.
- She delivered a surprise performance in Times Square, delighting fans with live renditions of her hits.
- Most recently, she showcased her versatility by serving as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.
Coachella 2025 and Beyond
In addition to the upcoming arena tour, Charli XCX is set to perform at Coachella 2025, further solidifying her as one of pop music’s most dynamic and electrifying performers.
Upcoming Tour Dates
Here’s where you can catch Charli XCX on her BRAT 2025 ARENA TOUR:
Fans eager to attend can sign up for presale access via Charli’s official website.
11-23 London, England – Here at Outernet
11-27 Manchester, England – Co-op Live *
11-28 London, England – The O2 Arena *
11-29 Birmingham, England – BP Pulse Live *
12-02 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
02-06 Auckland, New Zealand – Western Springs Stadium
02-08 Bowen Hills, Australia – Brisbane Showgrounds
02-09 Sydney, Australia – Centennial Park
02-14 Melbourne, Australia – Flemington Park
02-15 Adelaide, Australia – Bonython Park
02-16 Perth, Australia, Wellington Square
04-05 Mexico City, Mexico – Axe Ceremonia
04-06 Monterrey, Mexico – Tecate Pal Norte
04-12 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04-19 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04-22 Austin, TX – Moody Center
04-26 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
04-28 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
04-30 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
05-01 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
06-05 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
06-07 Paris, France – We Love Green Festival
06-12-15 Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto
06-17 Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle & Gardens
06-18 Belfast, Northern Ireland – Ormeau Park