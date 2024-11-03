Chappell Roan Stuns in SNL Debut with ‘Pink Pony Club’ and New Country Track ‘The Giver’

Chappell Roan captivated the Saturday Night Live audience last night, marking her highly-anticipated debut as the show’s musical guest. Performing the beloved track “Pink Pony Club” from her acclaimed 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and a brand-new country single titled “The Giver,” Roan showcased her versatile talent and hinted at exciting musical directions.

Her SNL appearance wasn’t just another performance—it fulfilled a long-held dream. Earlier in the week, Roan shared a nostalgic screenshot from an old Facebook post she wrote in April 2011, where she confidently declared her goal to perform on SNL. Fast forward to now, Roan’s career is flourishing, with producer Dan Nigro recently revealing that they’ve already completed five tracks for her next album, suggesting a blend of genres with only a touch of country in the mix.

The November 2 episode also featured a cameo from Vice President Kamala Harris, joining Maya Rudolph on stage. This SNL episode, the last one before Election Day, kept viewers entertained with a mix of political satire and musical highlights.

Roan’s dedicated fanbase and SNL viewers alike are eager to see what’s next for the rising star as she continues to break boundaries and make waves in the music industry.

Chappell Roan’s full hq performance of ‘The Giver’, her new cuntry single, live on SNL! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/NdKLmqXRpw — best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) November 3, 2024