Cast Reunites with Oasis for Highly Anticipated 2025 UK & Ireland Tour

Britpop fans are in for a treat as Oasis reunites for an epic 2025 UK and Ireland tour, with support acts that will make any music lover’s heart race. Set to open each night, Liverpool’s beloved indie-rockers, Cast, and legendary Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft are joining Oasis for 19 electrifying performances, including the most anticipated shows at London’s Wembley Stadium and Manchester’s Heaton Park.

Since the ’90s, Cast and Oasis have shared a history that shaped the Britpop movement. Cast frontman John Power recalls how Noel Gallagher’s early support led to some of the band’s most iconic moments, from the sold-out Knebworth shows to the beginnings of “All Change,” Cast’s celebrated debut. Gallagher has since described Cast as “cosmic as the day is long,” and fans know they can expect a memorable set of indie-rock classics.

When the Oasis tour hits Dublin, Power says it will be especially meaningful to reconnect with his Irish roots. With Cast returning to the same stage alongside Ashcroft, fans will feel the full impact of Britpop’s legacy. Power’s reflection on the reunion is filled with nostalgia: “Oasis are the voice of a generation, and the songs they wrote and sung are the soundtrack to so many dreams. We’re all part of this.”